[Today’s K-pop] NCT127 to hold 3-day concert next month

NCT127 will meet fans in person with a three-day concert in Seoul in December, announced label SM Entertainment on Monday.



The subunit of NCT will host “NCT127 2nd Tour ‘NEO City: Seoul - The Link’” Dec. 17-19, almost three years since its previous concert. The live performance on the last day will also be broadcast across the world via Naver’s V Live channel. It will then tour a string of major international cities.



The nine-member act released its third studio album “Sticker” in September that sold over 2.4 million copies, and combined with sales of repack “Favorite,” the total reached 3.58 million.



Meanwhile, NCT will roll out its third full album “Universe” on Dec. 14.



The band, with a score of subunits that include NCT127 and NCT Dream, is making a full-roster comeback about 14 months after second LP “NCT 2020 Resonance.” The two-part album featured all 23 members and recorded combined sales of over 2 million copies. The “Pt. 1” LP stayed on Billboard 200 for nine weeks and the albums were touted as “one of the biggest successes of K-pop in 2020.”



Twice to kick off int’l tour on Christmas eve





Twice will start its fourth international tour, starting with a three-day concert in Seoul in December, according to label JYP Entertainment on Monday.



Under the title “Twice 4th World Tour ‘III,’” the group will perform in front of their fans at a dome in southern Seoul Dec. 24-26. In February, it will travel to Los Angeles (16th), Oakland (18th), Dallas (22nd), Atlanta (24th) and New York (26th). If the phrase “And More” from the poster is any indication, there is a possibility that the itinerary might expand.



The nine members hit 16 cities across the world and put on 25 shows in the last tour “Twicelights,” its first global tour, which was almost two years ago.



In the meantime, Twice dropped its third full-length album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” on Friday. The LP sold more than 700,000 copies in preorders, the highest for the group.



Ateez to tour US, Europe next year





Ateez will travel to major cities in the US and Europe at the beginning of next year, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.



Starting with a live concert in Seoul in January, the boy band will host a world tour named “The Fellowship: Beginning of the End,” which will first bring it in front of fans in five cities in the US -- Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles. In February, it will head to Europe and visits fans in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin, Warsaw and Madrid.



The band debuted in October 2018 and its first international tour in 2019 took them to 15 cities. It drew 100,000 concertgoers for another 15-city tour in 2020, but it, except for the Seoul stage, was put on hold indefinitely due to the pandemic.



In September, the 13-member act entered Billboard 200 for the first time, ranking No. 42 with its seventh EP “Zero: Fever Part. 3.” On Sunday, it held a digital concert.



BTOB to host year-end fan meet





