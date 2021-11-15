Yoon leads Lee by some 13 percentage points in presidential race: survey

Democratic Party of Korea presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (left) and People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)

Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), is leading his opponent Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by some 13 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday.



Yoon garnered 45.6 percent support against Lee's 32.4 percent in the survey conducted on 1,009 adults nationwide on Friday and Saturday, according to the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).



Yoon's rating rose 2.6 percentage points from the previous week, and Lee's gained 1.2 percentage points.



Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the progressive Justice Party, earned 4.9 percent, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, with 4 percent and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon with 1.1 percent.



In a hypothetical two-way matchup, Yoon beat Lee 50.2 percent to 36 percent.



The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose to 37.3 percent, up 3.1 percentage points from a week ago, another survey showed.



According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,522 people over the age of 18 from Nov. 8-12, the approval rating of the PPP fell 3.5 percentage points to 42.5 percent.



In contrast, the approval rating of the DP rose 2.6 percentage points to 28.5 percent, the survey showed. (Yonhap)



