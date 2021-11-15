Solus Advanced Materials buys copper foil plant site in Canada

Solus Advanced Material’s factory site in Quebec, Canada. (Solus Advanced Materals)
Solus Advanced Materials is extending its business to North America having secured a copper foil production base in Canada.
The South Korean battery foil maker previously named Doosan Solus announced Monday that it has purchased a copper foil plant site with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons in Quebec, Canada.
The factory was previously a Solus property. Established in 2001 by the firm’s European unit Circuit Foil Luxembourg, it ceased operation in 2014, when Solus was acquired by South Korean conglomerate Doosan. Doosan had excluded the plant at the time of the acquisition.
Solus Advanced Materials plans to turn the factory into a battery foil production line and begin mass production by 2024.
“By securing our own production base, we will be able to meet the demand of potential local customers a year earlier than planned. We will gain an unrivaled advantage in the rapidly growing North American battery foil market and solidify the presence of Solus Advanced Materials,“ said Suh Kwang-pyuk, the CEO of Solus Advanced Materials.
Solus Advanced Materials, which is the sole manufacturer of copper foil in Europe, plans to supply its products manufactured in Canada to its North American customers from the battery cell and automobile industries.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)