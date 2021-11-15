SIS students host fundraising event for young North Korean defectors

High school students at Seoul International School on Nov. 6 hosted a flea market fundraising event in Seoul for North Korean young defectors in South Korea and China suffering from economic difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Seoul International School)
South Korean students at Seoul International School on Nov. 6 hosted a flea market to raise funds for young and teenage North Korean defectors suffering from economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school students at the school community club the Peace by Piece, which has continued its activities to support North Korean teen defectors for five years, held the flea market fundraising event in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.
The flea market was co-organized by SIS and the Youth Forum of North Korea Democratization under the auspices of South Korea’s Unification Ministry.
The goal of the event is to aid teenage North Korean defectors in South Korea and China who have experienced financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
At the bazaar, students sold daily necessities of the COVID-19 pandemic era such as masks and cosmetics and other goods, including used clothes, toys, bags, shoes, and accessories.
The fundraising event successfully wrapped up with the participation of lots of citizens and bringing cash and in-kind donations. All the profits from the flea market will be delivered to support young North Korean defectors.
Peace by Piece has engaged in various activities, including fundraising campaigns, the operation of after-school study rooms, and debating contests, to help North Korean adolescent defectors and enhance public awareness about them.
By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com
)