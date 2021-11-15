BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

This image, from the official Twitter account of the MTV 2021 Europe Music Awards, shows BTS winning Best K-pop at this year's ceremony held on Sunday. (MTV 2021 Europe Music Awards' Twitter account)

K-pop megastar BTS has clinched four trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), the most at the annual ceremony.



In the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday (local time), the seven-member act took home Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans.



BTS is one of just two names to clinch more than one trophy at this year's MTV EMA, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who claimed the most coveted Best Song for "Bad Habits" and Best Artist.



The Korean band has swept four MTV EMA awards for the second consecutive year. It won the prizes of Best Song, Best Virtual Live, Best Group and Biggest Fan last year.



Meanwhile, the Best Music Video award went to "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X and the Best Collaboration prize was given to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More."



The annual MTV EMA was held in-person after an online version last year, but BTS did not attend the ceremony. (Yonhap)



