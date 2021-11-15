'Eternals' retains No. 1 spot on S. Korea box office for 2nd week

This image, provided by Walt Disney Company Korea, shows a scene from "Eternals." (Walt Disney Company Korea)

Marvel's latest superhero film "Eternals" has topped the South Korean box office for the second consecutive week, data showed Monday.



"Eternals" attracted a combined 501,000 people from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 55.9 percent of the period's total ticket sales at local theaters, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.



The film topped the 2 million mark in attendance Friday, 10 days after its release on Nov. 3, bringing its total to 2.46 million as of Sunday. It became the fastest film in 2021 to reach the 2 million threshold, outpacing "Black Widow," South Korea's most-viewed foreign film for this year to date, which took 12 days to achieve the feat.



The Korean crime action film "Tomb of the River" came in second with 125,000 moviegoers over the three-day period, closely followed by the American sci-fi film "Dune" with 124,000 people.



A total of 911,000 people went to theaters over the weekend, down more than 30 percent from 1.38 million tallied a week earlier. (Yonhap)



