Corporate sector secures 64 million liters of urea solution amid supply crunch

South Korean firms have set out to secure urea or urea solution using their global networks with foreign partners in an effort to lend support to the domestic shortage of an additive critical for diesel cars.



According to figures gathered by the Korea Herald, some 64 million liters of urea solution, or diesel exhaust liquid, has been sourced by the corporate sector.





The government said Friday that the country has secured around 82 million liters of urea solution to be imported through the beginning of next year.



This amounts to a 5-month stockpile, based on the at least 600,000 liters of urea solution is needed on a daily basis for some 4 million diesel cars -- including 2 million cargo trucks – in the country.



Lotte Fine Chemical, the country’s biggest urea solution manufacturer, said that it has signed deals with companies in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Russia and Indonesia to secure a total of 12,000 tons of urea, which is needed to make urea solution.



In addition to 6,500 tons of urea which passed inspections for export in China and some 700 tons which the government has secured through a crackdown on hoarding, Lotte Fine Chemical will produce 58 million liters of urea solution at its factory, which shut down on Nov. 5 due to its low urea inventory. The amount that will be produced equals to an at least 2-month stockpile for the country.



Industry insiders said it was Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin who stepped in to secure the supply, using his global network of foreign partners like Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals.



LX International, a general trading arm of LX Holdings, has also secured 2.7 million liters of urea solution and 1,100 tons of urea since last week, through signing contracts with firms in China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, according to the company.



Posco International, steel making conglomerate Posco’s trading unit, is bringing 180,000 liters of urea solution through new deals signed in Australia and Mexico.



According to firms, it will take between two weeks and two months for the planned amount to arrive in the country.



Under the emergency measures, the government has been supplying the current stockpile to civilian ambulances, public buses and garbage trucks by priority. Authorities said they have been seeking to secure additional supply from Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, after bringing in supply from Australia and negotiating on the stockpile to arrive from China last week.



South Korea has been grappling with a supply crunch of urea and urea solution after China tightened its inspection criteria for fertilizers including urea in mid-October, citing a power shortage due to lack of coal. Coal is the main feedstock of urea production.



Korea relies almost entirely on China for the urea it uses. Korea Customs Service data shows that this year alone, from January to September, 97.6 percent of the country’s urea imports for diesel exhaust fluid came from China.



