[Photo News] Merchants make kimchi for people in need





Merchants at Yukgeori Market in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, gathered Thursday to make kimchi for people who are struggling financially.



Approximately 80 people, including Cheongju Mayor Han Beom-deok and North Chungcheong Province Gov. Lee Si-jong, participated in the kimchi-making event using 1,000 heads of cabbage.









“As merchants of the landmark traditional market of this region, all of the members of our merchant association will contribute to our local community and spread love,” said Seong Nak-woon, the leader of the association.



For more than 20 years, Yukgeori Market’s merchants have delivered homemade kimchi to local children’s and seniors’ centers every winter.









Although cabbage surged in price almost 50 percent this year due to unexpected weather conditions, the merchants made more kimchi than last year to show their support for neighbors suffering hardship as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





