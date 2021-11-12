AmCham, US senator discuss greater opportunities for businesses in US, Korea

(AmCham)
Members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff discussed measures to increase cooperation between the United States and South Korea in various industries that seek innovation, AmCham said Friday.
AmCham’s delegation met with the American senator on Thursday during his weeklong trip to Seoul and conveyed the organization’s mission to promote the growth of US businesses in Korea as well as investment in the US by Korean companies, AmCham said.
The AmCham delegation included AmCham Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kim, Delta Air Lines Vice President-Asia Pacific Matteo Curcio, Lockheed Martin Corporation-Korea Vice President Robert Laing and Coca-Cola Korea Company General Manager Choi Su-chong.
According to AmCham, Korea is now one of Georgia’s largest trading partners, with multiple Korean conglomerates choosing the state as their US base.
They also talked about regulatory challenges in Korea that impede investment in the market by foreign companies, and about ways the two countries can collaborate.
“During my extensive meetings with Korean business and political leaders this week, and during today’s meeting with AmCham and US business leaders in South Korea, we have made significant progress toward securing additional South Korean investment in Georgia and charted the course toward greater opportunity for Georgia businesses in South Korea -- especially in the renewable energy, digital, and semiconductor sectors,” Ossoff said in a statement.
Kim expressed appreciation for Ossoff’s visit to Korea, saying the solid relationship between Korea and Georgia creates opportunities for companies in both countries striving to expand abroad.
“As the US and Korea transition into the post-COVID-19 era, it is more important than ever for us to maintain our great collaboration and cooperation,” Kim said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
