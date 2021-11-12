[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s “How You Like That” video tops 1b views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink now has a total of five music videos with over 1 billion views.



The music video of “How You Like That” garnered 1 billion views of YouTube as of Friday, according to label YG Entertainment, in about 505 days since the release.



It follows the videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah” and “As If It’s Your Last.” It is replacing records set by that of “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” the most-viewed music video (over 1.7 billion views) in K-pop history so far.



The song is from the band’s first studio album, “The Album,” and not only swept charts at home but also topped iTunes songs charts in 64 regions and ranked No. 2 on Spotify’s global top 50 chart. It was YouTube’s Global Top Summer Song and won Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards.



Meanwhile, the dance performance video of “How You Like That” logged more than 900 million views on the platform Sunday.



Seventeen sells 10m albums so far





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen sold more than 10 million copies of its albums since debut, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.



Its most recent ninth EP “Attacca,” from October, alone sold 1.99 million units, becoming its fifth consecutive million-selling album -- after third studio album “An Ode,” seventh EP "Heng:garae," special album ";[Semicolon]," and eighth EP “Your Choice.”



The 13-member act debuted in May 2015 and its debut EP “17 Carats” sold 110,000 copies.



Both albums the band released this year racked up sales over 1 million in the first week of sales and it is the only artist in Korea to have two million-sellers in a row in 2021, noted its management company.



Meanwhile, Seventeen will host an online concert, “Power of Love,” on Nov. 14 and 21 and drop Japanese single “Ainochikara” next month.



Kang Daniel to greet fans in person





(Credit: Universe)



Kang Daniel will hold an in-person autograph session for fans on Nov. 27, said fandom platform Universe Friday.



A total of 50 fans, selected through a lucky draw, will participate in the event, named “Code Name Danity” after his official fandom community Danity.



Also on Friday, the musician uploaded a teaser trailer for his collaboration with Chancellor that was fashioned after Cyworld, a Korean social network service that was hugely popular in the aughts and was recently revived.

The two teamed up for a remake of “Fly,” title track from Epik High’s third full album “Swan Songs” from 2005. It is part of the project that invites contemporary musicians to sing rearranged versions of top 100 background music for the SNS.



Separately, Kang will star as the male lead in “Rookies,” the first Korean streaming TV series on Disney+ that is set to start airing in the first half of 2022. He will play a rookie police officer who is smart and has a strong sense of justice.



ONF will be back next month with 6th EP





(Credit: WM Entertainment)