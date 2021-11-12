 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Krafton, Kakao Games to join MSCI Korea Index

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Nov 12, 2021 - 17:18       Updated : Nov 12, 2021 - 17:18
A screen shows a Kospi chart at the Hana Bank headquarters, in Myeong-dong, Seoul. (Yonhap)
A screen shows a Kospi chart at the Hana Bank headquarters, in Myeong-dong, Seoul. (Yonhap)

Morgan Stanley Capital International said Friday that it has added six South Korean stocks, including local gaming giants Kakao Games and Krafton, to its regional emerging market index via November’s quarterly review.

According to the capital market indexes provider, the rest of the list includes L&F, a battery materials manufacturer, fashion company F&F, diagnostics company SD Biosensor and Iljin Materials, an electronics components manufacturer.

At the same time, it took three companies, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Shinsegae and Fila Holdings, off the list. The changes will take effect after the market closes on Nov. 30, according to the firm.

The rebalancing process was based on the listed firms’ market capitalization and their free-float market capitalization. As a result, the MSCI Korea Index now consists of 109 companies, including such leading firms as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Naver and Kakao Corp.

“Upon the listed stocks’ entries, we expect Korea’s stock market to account for 12.1 percent out of the total MSCI indexes of 23 emerging markets, up by 0.1 percentage point,” said No Dong-gil, a Shinhan Investment Group analyst.

Shares of Kakao Games closed at 96,900 won ($82), up 4.19 percent from the previous session. Krafton saw a 1.3 percent increase, reaching 547,000 won.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114