Gov’t sets W649b in loans for tourism industry in 2022

Culture Minister Hwang Hee (Yonhap)

Gradually pivoting to a return to normal from the pandemic, the Korean government has mapped out efforts to attract foreign travelers and boost domestic tourism.



The 6th National Tourism Strategy Meeting to discuss ways to attract tourists and revitalize the travel economy, chaired by the prime minister, was held Friday.



The government made plans to inject 649 billion won ($550 million) in tourism loan funds next year, which is a 55 billion-won increase from this year, to aid the industry for a swift recovery.



Culture Minister Hwang Hee emphasized achievements and importance in foreign marketing strategies, including promotional festivals based on Korean content, and announced the goal of attracting 25 million foreign tourists by 2025.



The new tourism strategy is composed of three main parts: resuming safe tourism, enhancing Korean tourism’s attractiveness and establishing a foundation for future tourism.



The ministry’s travel-related campaign of expositions, markets and festivals will be in full swing from next year to restore domestic demand. The government plans to affirmatively open gates for foreign visitors’ inbound travel, gradually expanding current mutual quarantine exemption schemes with neighboring countries, as well as restoring visa-free entry and resuming international flights.



To maintain the nation’s safe tourism policies, some 3,000 personnel will be supplemented to help with quarantine measures and enforce guidelines, while accommodation facilities will be provided with supplies needed to ensure the safety of their employees and visitors.



As for enhancing Korean tourism’s attractiveness, the 4,500-kilometer walking path “Korea Dulle-gil,” will be completed by next year. It links the southern regions of the peninsula, with the potential to create new regional tourism value.



The representative tourism content that already ensures popular demand, such as Hallyu, the DMZ peace ecological theme and medical and wellness travel will be further expanded. To keep up with new trends in travel, themes related to companion animals or night tours, for instance, will be developed alongside existing themes.



