 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

PM apologizes over private gathering rule violation

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Nov 12, 2021 - 10:39
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a state affairs coordination meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a state affairs coordination meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized Friday for violating social distancing rules when he met with his college alumni last week.

"I am deeply sorry," Kim said at the start of a state affairs coordination meeting. "I promise that I will look after myself thoroughly so that this kind of incident never happens again."

Kim came under fire after media reported that a total of 11 people, including Kim himself, had a luncheon at the prime minister's residence in Seoul last Saturday, which violates the government's private gathering restriction of 10 people in the capital area.

The government raised the private gathering limit to 10 in the greater Seoul area from Nov. 1 after initiating its "living with COVID-19 scheme" for people's gradual return to normal life.

The prime minister's office explained the luncheon was originally scheduled for 10, but one of Kim's invitees brought his wife.

"I could not just ask my friend's wife to leave, but whatever the reason, it is true that I violated virus prevention rules," Kim said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114