PM apologizes over private gathering rule violation

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a state affairs coordination meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized Friday for violating social distancing rules when he met with his college alumni last week.



"I am deeply sorry," Kim said at the start of a state affairs coordination meeting. "I promise that I will look after myself thoroughly so that this kind of incident never happens again."



Kim came under fire after media reported that a total of 11 people, including Kim himself, had a luncheon at the prime minister's residence in Seoul last Saturday, which violates the government's private gathering restriction of 10 people in the capital area.



The government raised the private gathering limit to 10 in the greater Seoul area from Nov. 1 after initiating its "living with COVID-19 scheme" for people's gradual return to normal life.



The prime minister's office explained the luncheon was originally scheduled for 10, but one of Kim's invitees brought his wife.



"I could not just ask my friend's wife to leave, but whatever the reason, it is true that I violated virus prevention rules," Kim said. (Yonhap)



