Business

[Graphic News] Online shopping hits record high in September

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 12, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Nov 12, 2021 - 10:01

Online shopping in South Korea hit a record high in September, led by solid demand for food delivery services and electronic goods amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, data showed.

The value of online shopping transactions stood at 16.2 trillion won ($13.7 billion) in September, up 17 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The September reading marked an all-time high since the agency began to compile related data in 2001.

The value of online shopping reached more than 15 trillion won for the seventh straight month. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
