[Graphic News] Online shopping hits record high in September

Online shopping in South Korea hit a record high in September, led by solid demand for food delivery services and electronic goods amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, data showed.The value of online shopping transactions stood at 16.2 trillion won ($13.7 billion) in September, up 17 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.The September reading marked an all-time high since the agency began to compile related data in 2001.The value of online shopping reached more than 15 trillion won for the seventh straight month. (Yonhap)By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com