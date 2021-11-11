[Graphic News] Online shopping hits record high in September

Online shopping in South Korea hit a record high in September, led by solid demand for food delivery services and electronic goods amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, data showed.
The value of online shopping transactions stood at 16.2 trillion won ($13.7 billion) in September, up 17 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The September reading marked an all-time high since the agency began to compile related data in 2001.
The value of online shopping reached more than 15 trillion won for the seventh straight month. (Yonhap)
