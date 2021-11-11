 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Ministry says will strictly handle alleged hit-and-run involving US diplomat

US Embassy refutes news reports, asking fair and thorough investigation

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 18:09       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 18:11
File Photo (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency)
File Photo (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency)
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it will strictly deal with the hit-and-run incident involving US diplomats.

A US diplomat allegedly fled the scene of a car accident Wednesday afternoon and refused to cooperate with the police.

During a press briefing, spokesperson Choi Young-sam said the Foreign Ministry was aware of the incident and was continuing to communicate with the relevant authorities.

Choi reiterated that Seoul would handle the case strictly and fairly in cooperation with investigative authorities.

“We would like to say, clearly, that we have always responded sternly to misconduct by the diplomatic corps in South Korea,” Choi said.

But Choi declined to confirm further details as related government departments work on their response.  

The US diplomat was questioned by the police over the car accident on Thursday.

According to the police, the car carrying four US diplomats hit a taxi’s rear- bumper at around 5:35 pm Wednesday while changing lanes near the Namsan No. 3 Tunnel in central Seoul.

The second secretary of the US Embassy allegedly fled the scene of the accident and continued to drive to Yongsan Garrison while the taxi driver chased him.

The US diplomat and three other passengers reportedly refused to cooperate with the police, who tried to verify the identity of the driver and check whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, without opening the car window.

Then, the car entered the territory of the US Army military bases, which is off-limits to the South Korean legal authorities. The diplomat could not be arrested due to their diplomatic immunity.

But the US Embassy in South Korea Thursday said it “disagreed with news reports” related to the accident by distributing a statement to journalists. But the embassy did not elaborate on which part of the reports it rebutted.

The US Embassy said it believes that local law enforcement authorities “will thoroughly and fairly investigate the case,” adding the embassy “will refrain from making further explanation before the investigation is complete.”

The taxi driver was questioned by the police Wednesday, and the police formally requested the US Embassy to cooperate in the investigation Thursday morning.

The police reportedly analyze the video footage and other materials of the car accident and will examine if the driver intentionally left the scene of the accident.

By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114