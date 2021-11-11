[Photo News] ‘The fallen heroes will never be forgotten’

On Nov. 11, the “Turn to Busan” annual ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of UN soldiers during the Korean War was held at the UN Memorial Cemetery in the southeastern port city of Busan.





The UN Memorial Cemetery is the only UN cemetery in the world and more than 2000 troops from 11 countries are buried there.





According to the veterans’ affair ministry, approximately 300 people, including UN Command (UNC) chief Gen. Paul LaCamera, war veterans, their families and diplomatic delegates attended the ceremony.





Through a pre-recorded video message, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reflected on the war and stated that the UK would continuously stand for peace and stability between the two Koreas.



