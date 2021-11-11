 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea, Russia to set up military hotlines: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 15:52
Kim Sang-jin (R), the defense ministry's director general for international policy, and Viktor Kalganov, deputy director of Russia's National Defense Control Center, pose for a photo in Seoul after signing a memorandum of understanding to establish military hotlines between the two countries on Thursday, in this photo released by the ministry. (Defense Ministry)
Kim Sang-jin (R), the defense ministry's director general for international policy, and Viktor Kalganov, deputy director of Russia's National Defense Control Center, pose for a photo in Seoul after signing a memorandum of understanding to establish military hotlines between the two countries on Thursday, in this photo released by the ministry. (Defense Ministry)
South Korea and Russia agreed Thursday to establish direct bilateral military hotlines to strengthen their communication to prevent accidental clashes at sea and in the air, Seoul's defense ministry said.

Kim Sang-jin, the ministry's director general for international policy, and Viktor Kalganov, deputy director of Russia's National Defense Control Center, signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to set up a hotline between the two countries' Navies and another between their Air Forces.

The two countries have sought to deepen bilateral communication, as Russian military aircraft had entered South Korea's air defense identification zone multiple times in the past without prior notice, raising concerns about needless military tensions between the two countries.

"Through this MOU, we expect that the two countries can forestall accidental clashes in the air and at sea by strengthening trust and communication between the military authorities of South Korea and Russia," the ministry said in a press release.

"It is also expected to contribute to a reduction of tensions and the establishment of peace in the region," it added.

One of the two hotlines is to be established for communication between South Korea's ROK Fleet Command and Russia's Pacific Fleet, while the other connects the Korean Air Force's First Master Control and Reporting Center and Russia's 11th Air and Air Defense Forces Army.

ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114