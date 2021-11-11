Royal library at Changdeokgung to open to public

View of Gyujanggak (CHA)

While Korea’s recently implemented “living with COVID-19” scheme has allowed royal palaces to welcome visitors with special programs, the royal library and its grounds at Changdeokgung are to be opened to the public for a week in November.



The Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday that it will run a guided tour of the Gyujanggak area at the royal palace of Changdeokgung in central Seoul, twice a day from Saturday to Wednesday.





Founded in 1776 inside the Changdeokgung garden during the reign of King Jeongjo of the Joseon era (1392–1910), Gyujanggak served as the royal library, housing royal books and documents that are now considered priceless historical records.





Inside Seohyanggak (CHA)