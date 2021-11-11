 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Royal library at Changdeokgung to open to public

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 13, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 13, 2021 - 16:00
View of Gyujanggak (CHA)
View of Gyujanggak (CHA)
While Korea’s recently implemented “living with COVID-19” scheme has allowed royal palaces to welcome visitors with special programs, the royal library and its grounds at Changdeokgung are to be opened to the public for a week in November.

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday that it will run a guided tour of the Gyujanggak area at the royal palace of Changdeokgung in central Seoul, twice a day from Saturday to Wednesday. 

View of Gyujanggak (CHA)
View of Gyujanggak (CHA)
Founded in 1776 inside the Changdeokgung garden during the reign of King Jeongjo of the Joseon era (1392–1910), Gyujanggak served as the royal library, housing royal books and documents that are now considered priceless historical records.

Inside Seohyanggak (CHA)
Inside Seohyanggak (CHA)
Along with Gyujanggak, the Juhapru, Seohyanggak, Huiujeong and Cheonseokjeong areas where kings and scholars of the Joseon era held discussions and reposed, will be open to the public. The interior of Seohyanggak, where royal portraits, letters and writings of kings were kept, will be opened to the public too.

The areas are usually closed to the public except on special occasions.

Each tour will accept up to 20 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can sign up at a booth in front of Yeonghwadang inside the palace from 11:10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:10 to 1:30 p.m. The tours are free of charge.

Meanwhile, Changdeokgung has resumed guided tours of its grounds. The tours are available in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

For more information, check the website of Changdeokgung.


By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114