Royal library at Changdeokgung to open to public

View of Gyujanggak (CHA)
While Korea’s recently implemented “living with COVID-19” scheme has allowed royal palaces to welcome visitors with special programs, the royal library and its grounds at Changdeokgung are to be opened to the public for a week in November.
The Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday that it will run a guided tour of the Gyujanggak area at the royal palace of Changdeokgung in central Seoul, twice a day from Saturday to Wednesday.
Founded in 1776 inside the Changdeokgung garden during the reign of King Jeongjo of the Joseon era (1392–1910), Gyujanggak served as the royal library, housing royal books and documents that are now considered priceless historical records.
Inside Seohyanggak (CHA)
Along with Gyujanggak, the Juhapru, Seohyanggak, Huiujeong and Cheonseokjeong areas where kings and scholars of the Joseon era held discussions and reposed, will be open to the public. The interior of Seohyanggak, where royal portraits, letters and writings of kings were kept, will be opened to the public too.
The areas are usually closed to the public except on special occasions.
Each tour will accept up to 20 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can sign up at a booth in front of Yeonghwadang inside the palace from 11:10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:10 to 1:30 p.m. The tours are free of charge.
Meanwhile, Changdeokgung has resumed guided tours of its grounds. The tours are available in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
For more information, check the website of Changdeokgung.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)