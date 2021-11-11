 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

UAE demonstrates flight in Gimpo

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 17:28       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 17:28
SKT provided safe connection between UAM pilot and command ground station during Thur. demonstration at Gimpo Int‘l Airport. (SKT)
SKT provided safe connection between UAM pilot and command ground station during Thur. demonstration at Gimpo Int‘l Airport. (SKT)
A dream team with the goal of trialing commercial air taxis by 2025 demonstrated Thursday its commercial Urban Air Mobility system, called UAM.

The team consists of Korea Airports Corporation, Hanwha Systems, Korea Transport Institute, Tmap Mobility and SK Telecom.

UAM is a new air transportation system which involves private electric aircraft taking off and landing vertically.

It can travel faster than cars as it is free from traffic on land, shortening the time to reach a destination to 20 minutes from what would have taken an hour by car.

The industry aims to provide UAM service for moving around 30km to 50km within the metropolitan area.

The routes it can use and the height it can reach is similar to that of a helicopter but it is powered by electricity and thus it is being seen as eco-friendly.

UAM does not produce carbon dioxide and is less noisy than a helicopter.

SK Telecom and partner companies demonstrated the capability of the commercial air taxi service, infrastructure, airframe, and research on Thursday.

The wireless career provided a safe connection between the UAM pilot and command ground station.

The air taxi driver flew around the outskirts of Gimpo International Airport for about three minutes to prove its safety.

This was an important trial to come up with an information sharing mechanism to provide UAM as a speedy and comfortable transfer service to passengers using airports and with a safety control system.

SK Telecom also demonstrated its communication network for air transportation using ICT technology.

Tmap Mobility showed a next generation mobility platform that connects conveniently city transportation with UAM.

During the demonstration, the scene where a transfer vehicle arrives just on time the UAM lands was portrayed through VR.

The Korea Airports Corporation not only demonstrated the first UAM airport trial in the country but also showed a general control system for UAM and airplanes, as well as an UAM airfield using a business terminal at Gimpo International Airport.

Hanwha Systems exhibited the airframe of its air taxi ‘Butterfly’ that can carry up to five people and navigate at the maximum speed of 320km/h.

The South Korean government plans to commercialize UAM as an airport shuttle service by 2025.

The service route centered around Gimpo International Airport is expected to use SK Telecom’s transportation management infrastructure along with the Tmap Mobility application to allow passengers to call air taxis.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114