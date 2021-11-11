Samsung Electronics wins 43 CES 2022 Innovation Awards

Samsung Electronics received 43 CES 2022 Innovation Award honors, including four Best of Innovations accolades, ahead of influential tech event CES, which will be held in Las Vegas in January.
The Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the annual convention, announced Wednesday the products and technologies from 27 different sectors that received the CES 2022 Innovation Award.
Samsung Electronics swept the video displays category with 12 products.
Their new TV product, lifestyle TV platform, and gaming monitor each won Best of Innovation accolades.
The tech giant’s TV set a record after winning the Best of Innovation award for 11 years in a row.
Other products that won the innovation award include the company’s various display products to be launched next year and the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.
From the home appliances sector, 7 products of BESPOKE and smart home appliance series earned accolades.
Samsung Family Hub refrigerator, especially, has been recognized by CTA since 2016 for its use of AI and IoT to manage food ingredients, communication, and entertainment.
In the mobile sector, 11 products were recognized.
That includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition winning the Best of Innovation Award, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4.
From the semiconductor sector, the company’s four products -- including its high storage DRAM ‘512GB DDR5 RDIMM’ -- to be used in next generation computing and data center servers, earned accolades.
Samsung Electronics said these award-winning products will be exhibited at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where CES is being held next year.
Meanwhile, Samsung’s President of Visual Display Business Han Jong-hee, will deliver the pre-show keynote speech on Jan. 4.
Under the topic ‘Age of Togetherness’, he is expected to talk about how technology should exist together with people and for the planet.
Samsung Electronics said that through the keynote, they will show how everyone can do their part in building a sustainable planet.
The global tech show CES will be held in Las Vegas next year from Jan. 5-8, with around one thousand companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Amazon, and Sony, taking part.
While all companies must have a physical presence in 2022, they will be able to have a digital exhibit as well.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)