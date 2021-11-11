 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon appoints new senior secretary for economic affairs

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:52       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:52
This photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows Park Won-joo, a new presidential secretary on economic affairs. (Cheong Wa Dae)
This photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows Park Won-joo, a new presidential secretary on economic affairs. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in has appointed a new secretary in charge of economic affairs, the presidential office said Thursday.

Park Won-joo, a career economic bureaucrat who previously served as head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, will replace An Il-hwan as the senior presidential economic secretary.

An had tendered his resignation for health reasons, a presidential official said.

With half a year in office remaining, Moon has vowed do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114