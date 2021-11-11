Hanwha Defense wins ISO 37301 certification for compliance management

Hanwha Defense President and CEO Son Jae-il (right) and Lee Il-hyeong, Korea development manager of Lloyd’s Register, pose at the headquarters of Hanwha Defense in Seoul on Wednesday. At the event, Hanwha Defense was awarded ISO 37301 certification for the first time among the defense firms in South Korea. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense said Thursday it had become the first South Korean defense company to obtain certification for ISO 37301, a compliance management standard of the International Organization for Standardization.
The ISO 37301, introduced by the international rule-setting body in April, examines whether a firm‘s compliance and risk management systems meet international standards.
The ISO 37301 combines ISO standards with international agencies’ guidelines, including those from the International Chamber of Commerce, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the UN Convention against Corruption.
Lloyd‘s Register, a British certification firm with 260 years of history, certified that Hanwha Defense adheres to the standard.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)