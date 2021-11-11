 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hanwha Defense wins ISO 37301 certification for compliance management

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:28       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:28
Hanwha Defense President and CEO Son Jae-il (right) and Lee Il-hyeong, Korea development manager of Lloyd’s Register, pose at the headquarters of Hanwha Defense in Seoul on Wednesday. At the event, Hanwha Defense was awarded ISO 37301 certification for the first time among the defense firms in South Korea. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense President and CEO Son Jae-il (right) and Lee Il-hyeong, Korea development manager of Lloyd’s Register, pose at the headquarters of Hanwha Defense in Seoul on Wednesday. At the event, Hanwha Defense was awarded ISO 37301 certification for the first time among the defense firms in South Korea. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense said Thursday it had become the first South Korean defense company to obtain certification for ISO 37301, a compliance management standard of the International Organization for Standardization.

The ISO 37301, introduced by the international rule-setting body in April, examines whether a firm‘s compliance and risk management systems meet international standards.

The ISO 37301 combines ISO standards with international agencies’ guidelines, including those from the International Chamber of Commerce, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the UN Convention against Corruption.

Lloyd‘s Register, a British certification firm with 260 years of history, certified that Hanwha Defense adheres to the standard.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114