 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea, US to launch minister-level talks on clean energy goals

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 13:52
South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook (R) and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speak ahead of their meeting in Washington on Wednesday, in this photo provided by Seoul's industry ministry. (Seoul Industry Ministry)
South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook (R) and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speak ahead of their meeting in Washington on Wednesday, in this photo provided by Seoul's industry ministry. (Seoul Industry Ministry)
South Korea and the United States have agreed to launch a ministerial-level dialogue on energy policy to strengthen cooperation on clean energy and climate challenges, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.

The agreement for the launch of the Energy Policy Dialogue (EPD) was made during the meeting between South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in Washington on Wednesday (Washington time).

The new platform aims to promote collaboration across their policy, technology, and commercialization, and support decarbonization efforts in a wide range of their economies, by sharing experiences and strategies and conducting joint research in such fields as hydrogen storage, next generation batteries and lithium-ion battery recycling, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The US and South Korea set a target of going carbon neutral by 2050.

"Minister Moon proposed an inaugural EPD meeting in South Korea early next year. He also suggested the establishment of a Korea-US net-zero cooperation center within a US state research institute to promote personnel and technology exchanges," the ministry said in a release.

"Working together, we will deploy key technical solutions to enable sustainable clean energy growth while mitigating climate change impacts, realizing the commitments laid out by President Joe Biden and President Moon Jae-in," Granholm was quoted as saying by the ministry.

The South Korean minister was to return home Thursday after wrapping up his three-day trip to the US for talks on chips, steel tariffs, energy and other pending bilateral issues. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114