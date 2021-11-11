Government to manage urea supply and demand, cut tariffs

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday the government would cut tariffs, and directly manage domestic supply and demand of urea to ease the ongoing supply crunch.
Urea solution is used in diesel vehicles and for industrial facilities to reduce emissions.
Korea relies on China for 97 percent of its demand. But China’s recent clampdown on exports due to the lack of coal -- the raw material of urea -- and power shortages, have sent jitters across Korea.
“The unstable supply and demand of factors that began with China’s lack of coal supply is having a great impact on the domestic industry,” Prime Minister Kim said at a meeting.
“There are difficulties in operating cargo vehicles, which are the core of transportation and logistics, and anxiety is spreading” among workers about their livelihoods, he said.
He said the government intends to implement “emergency supply and demand adjustment measures” for urea and urea water to stabilize domestic supply and demand.
“Until sufficient quantity of urea water is secured, we will manage supply and demand through orders for import, production and sales and designation of sales methods so that the secured quantity can be supplied efficiently where necessary,” Kim said.
The government will also cut tariffs on urea imports.
“For additional imported urea, we will reduce the tariff so that there is no difficulty in diversifying import lines,” Kim said.
He asked the related ministries to make thorough preparations so that the measures can be effective immediately at the front line.
The prime minister apologized for the government’s delayed response.
“I apologize for the great inconvenience and concern in people’s lives while feeling a heavy sense of responsibility.”
The urea chaos began to surface in Korea from the end of last month, but signs had already begun to emerge from Oct. 11. On the day, China announced that it would mandate preexport inspections of urea and potassium fertilizers that had been exported without separate inspections.
Ten days later, a South Korean diplomatic office in China published a report about an industry complaint that customs clearance on urea was difficult, but stopped short of a warning. It was only until Nov. 2 that the government recognized the seriousness of the problem and held a meeting with related ministries in earnest.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)