[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel presents ‘Go Bubbly’ promotion



The Lounge, situated on JW Marriott Hotel’s eighth floor, presents the “Go Bubbly” promotion that provides unlimited servings of popular dim sum and small bites every Thursday.

The selection of 11 dim sum creations includes har gau with soft skin and prawn filling, black pork shu mai made from tender Jeju-grown black pork, xiao long bao dumplings and hanwoo shu mai filled with chopped hanwoo eye of round steak. Some small bites include lotus leaf sticky rice cooked with tasty duck egg yolk, chicken and Taiwanese-style shang tang sausage, pan-fried turnip cake and Sichuan-style prawn wontons. Dim sum and small bites are accompanied by unlimited servings from a choice of premium sparkling wine or luxury Champagne.

Go Bubbly is priced at 130,000 won with sparkling wine or 160,000 won with champagne. The promotion is served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with 90 minutes given per table. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6267.





Paradise City offers Christmas promotion



For two days only -- starting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day -- Paradise City Hotel in Incheon is offering the “Knock Knock Santa is Coming” package, to wish guests a memorable holiday.

Included in the package are a deluxe suite stay for one night, Santa’s surprise present, a strawberry Christmas cake and access to a heated swimming pool, all for family guests to comfortably celebrate the end of the year.

Reservations are accepted for 20 guests only. For those who request Santa to visit the room for children staying at the hotel, Santa will arrive with a gift and a short magic show. Breakfast for four guests is also provided in the package.

The package is priced at 1,100,000 won for two adults and two children. For reservations, call 1833-8855.





Grand Josun Jeju presents ‘Mindful Stay’ vegan package



In celebration of World Vegan Month in November, Grand Josun Jeju presents the “Mindful Stay” package.

Guests are offered to stay at a room with a spacious terrace, while enjoying a vegan brunch that consists of garden salad, vegetable baguette sandwich and two glasses of orange or grapefruit extraction juice.

A mindful and refreshing activity program created by fitness program team Gran Joe is included in the package. The wellness program has options of singing bowl yoga, a one-point swim lesson, floating yoga and the home Pilates program, and each time slot can be reserved by 8 p.m. the day before. The first 100 reservations will receive an organic bath bomb and homeware gift set.

The package begins at 280,000 won and can be reserved through March. For reservations, call 1811-0511.





InterContinental Seoul Coex introduces ‘edutainment’ package



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong has launched its “edutainment” package to provide a vacation for children that combines education and entertainment.

In collaboration with Kidop, a science home schooling service brand for young children, the hotel offers a “Science Playground” package through the end of January, during schools’ vacation season.

The package includes one-night stay and a Kidop Edutainment kit for entertaining science learning. Breakfast for two adults and one child below the age of 12 will be included.

The package provides access to an indoor swimming pool with a deck that has a view of the temple Bongeunsa.

Rates start from 290,400 won for a superior room, and reservations can be made at (02) 3430-8888.



