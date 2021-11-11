DMZ Peace Trail to reopen to public

The Demilitarized Zone divides the two Koreas (KTO)

Seven of the themed routes of the DMZ Peace Trail, a trail created near the Demilitarized Zone that is accessible to the public, will reopen starting Nov. 20, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday.



The routes include those in Ganghwa, Gimpo, Goyang, Paju, Hwacheon, Yanggu, and Goseong area.



The DMZ Peace Trail had initially been created as 10 separate routes. Since April 2019, three of the routes-- Paju, Cheorwon, Goseong -- have opened on a trial basis, attracting some 15,000 visitors. However, from September 2019, with the spread of the infectious African swine fever virus, followed by COVID-19, all trails have been temporarily closed.





View from the Goseong Unification Observation Tower (KTO)