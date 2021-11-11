Military reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,105, the defense ministry said.



Among the new cases were three draftees of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, who tested positive following their recent vacation.



A Marine Corps officer and a civilian worker of the Army also contracted the virus from their family members. An Army officer stationed in Iksan, about 180 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.



Nine of the newly added patients have been fully vaccinated.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 56 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)