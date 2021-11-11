S. Korea to spare no efforts to make farming industry more competitive: Moon

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will spare no efforts to help the agricultural industry become more competitive as farms were affected by climate change and a crunch of the global supply chain, President Moon Jae-in said Thursday.



"Although climate change and a supply chain crisis have affected the farming industry, the government will make its utmost efforts to further increase competitiveness of our farming industry," Moon said in a message marking the 26th Farmers' Day.



To cope with a drive for carbon neutrality, the government will help farmers build eco-friendly farms and transform rural areas into spaces for innovation, Moon said.



Through a subsidy system for farmers that promotes the public good and other measures, the government will continue to make efforts to stabilize prices of agricultural goods, Moon said.



An integrated platform has helped those who wish to move into farming villages by providing support for the entire process from the preparation to settlement.



Last year, about 357,000 households moved into farming villages from urban areas, marking the highest number since the data was compiled, Moon said. (Yonhap)