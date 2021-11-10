 Back To Top
Finance

Posco to create 25,000 youth jobs over next 3 years: govt.

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 15:30

This file photo, taken Oct. 25, 2021, shows Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaking at a youth job event at SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Oct. 25, 2021, shows Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaking at a youth job event at SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
The steelmaking conglomerate Posco has promised to create 25,000 new jobs over the next three years as part of the government's youth job and education support project, the Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday.

Posco and its affiliates will hire 14,000 people annually for three consecutive years and run support programs for partners and startups to recruit 11,000 people over that period.

The plan was revealed during a partnership announcement event between Posco and the Prime Minister's Office on the government's youth job and education support program titled "Youth Hope ON" held at the Posco Center in southern Seoul.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo, and other senior officials from the government and the conglomerate.

Under the "Youth Hope ON" project, the government provides financing to foster young talents, while a company offers education programs.

Posco said it plans to expand recruiting for its new growth engines, such as rechargeable battery materials and hydrogen businesses.

It will invest a total of 536 billion won ($453 million) in startups and small businesses to create 5,900 jobs over the next three years and will expand its employment support programs to help some 5,100 job seekers over the cited period.

Posco is the fifth conglomerate to join the Youth Hope ON project after KT, Samsung, LG and SK.

With the latest partnership, the five conglomerates are committed to creating a total of 133,000 new youth jobs over the next three years, according to the Prime Minister's Office, adding it is in talks with other big companies for the youth job project. (Yonhap)

 

