National

S. Korea, Pacific Alliance agree to boost cooperation in green sectors

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 15:26       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 15:26

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks at the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum held at a hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks at the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum held at a hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea and a group of Latin American countries agreed to respond preemptively to the climate change crisis and seek ways to deepen cooperation in green sectors, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

At the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum, held both online and offline in Seoul, the two sides discussed cooperation on the hydrogen economy and other energy transition efforts, as they acknowledged the need for a shift to a low-carbon and eco-friendly economy, according to the ministry.

Ministers and other senior officials from the four members of the Pacific Alliance -- Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico -- attended the hybrid forum. Ecuador, which is seeking to become the alliance's associate member, was also invited to the event.

In his opening address, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called on the members of the trade bloc to expand cooperation against climate change and create new growth drivers for a green economy.

The Pacific Alliance is a key economic bloc for South Korea, with the region accounting for 60 percent of the country's total trade with Central and South America. South Korea joined the alliance as an observer in 2013, and it is seeking to become an associate member. (Yonhap)

