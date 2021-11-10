[Newsmaker] ‘Lee Kun-hee Donation Hall’ in Songhyeon-dong to house all bequeathed works

All of the bequeathed artworks from the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee will be housed together at the “Lee Kun-hee Donation Hall,” which is to open in Songhyeon-dong, Seoul, in 2027.
The announcement was made during a ceremony Wednesday to seal the agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Seoul Metropolitan Government on building the new institution in Songhyeong-dong after considering two candidate sites in Seoul.
Confusion about the identity and usage of the “donation hall” arose when the Culture Ministry announced a plan in July for building it. Most of the 23,000 works of art were donated to the National Museum of Korea and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in April, following Lee’s death in October 2020.
“Although the artworks are currently donated to the two entities, they were ultimately donated to the country, so we came to the conclusion to establish a donation hall and gather them all together at one place. Of some 23,000 artworks, 2,500 works can be exhibited. The donation hall will present them,” said Culture Minister Hwang Hee during the press conference.
The two museums have expressed reluctance on handing over the donated works. MMCA Korea received 1,488 modern and contemporary artworks while the National Museum of Korea received 21,600 items of various genres.
Hwang added that the two museums agreed to the decision to house all bequeathed works together after discussion among members of the committee formed for the donation hall, including the directors of the two museums.
The bequeathed artworks and some works from the Leeum Museum of Art, run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture, will be exhibited together and go on global tours.
“The donation hall will be meaningful when the donated works stay together. The donation hall will evolve as a separate museum based on Lee’s collection and we may accept other donated works afterward, but we need further discussion about how we can expand the collection of the museum,” said Kim Young-na, the head of the committee and a former director of the National Museum of Korea.
An international contest for the architectural design will be held in the second half of next year, with construction possibly to start in 2025.
The new establishment will cover 9,787 square meters on a 36,642-square-meter lot that currently belongs to air carrier Korean Air. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is working on a transfer of ownership, and it plans to provide the Culture Ministry with the land for the new establishment and to turn the surrounding area into a park.
The minister declined to mention the specific budget for the building of the new structure Wednesday. However, he had estimated in July that the building would cost some 100 billion won ($84.6 million).
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)