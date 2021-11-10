[Newsmaker] ‘Lee Kun-hee Donation Hall’ in Songhyeon-dong to house all bequeathed works

(From left) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon talks with Kim Young-na, the head of an expert panel formed to make decisions about a new hall to house the late Lee Kun-hee’s art collection, and Culture Minister Hwang Hee on the rooftop of the Seoul Museum of Craft Art in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday. The rooftop overlooks the site of the new hall. (Yonhap)