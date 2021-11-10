 Back To Top
National

South Korea, Colombia vow to expand ties in healthcare, climate change

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 16:17
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (right) and Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez pose for a photo before their talks at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea and Colombia vowed to deepen ties and step up cooperation in areas of healthcare, digital transition and climate change, as the top envoys of the two countries met on Wednesday. 

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with visiting Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez in Seoul, discussing a wide-ranging bilateral issues. 

“The two countries will develop bilateral relations and expand cooperation against the new challenges, including public health, digital transition, climate change and the fourth industrial revolution,” Chung said at the start of the meeting, stressing the two countries will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year. 

Ramirez also echoed Chung’s statement, stressing that the two countries will jointly respond to various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, based on the joint statement the leaders of the two countries adopted in August. 

Chung also recognized Colombia’s support for Seoul’s efforts to become an associated member of a Latin American trade bloc, known as the Pacific Alliance, which Colombia is chairing this year. 

The Pacific Alliance is comprised of four countries, including Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico. South Korea, which is currently one of the observer countries, has been seeking to become an associate member of the bloc. 

“Colombia continuously and wholeheartedly supports South Korea joining the Pacific Alliance as an associate member,” said Ramirez. “The brotherhood forged between the two countries seventy years ago when Colombia participated in the Korean War has become a steadfast foundation of the bilateral ties.”

She also expressed hope that the two countries could expand ties in areas of not only trade and culture, but also in science, technological innovation and environment.


By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
