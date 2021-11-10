 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

SHK Smarter 7 develops varnish that inactivates COVID-19

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 14:02       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 14:02

SHK Smarter 7’s Dr. Virus vanish (SHK)
SHK Smarter 7’s Dr. Virus vanish (SHK)
SHK Smarter 7 said it has developed a varnish that inactivates, or virtually kills, more than 99 percent of the novel coronavirus.

The eco-friendly paint and varnish producer said that when its Dr. Virus varnish is painted on walls and ceilings, repeated air circulation allows it to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and bacteria in the air.

The anti-COVID-19 test of the new product was conducted at a bioveterinary research lab of Wageningen University in the Netherlands, which is an international reference laboratory for the World Organization for Animal Health, the company said.

SHK Smarter 7 has developed and commercialized eco-friendly varnish products that kill swine flu viruses or repel mosquitos over the past 10 years.

The Korean firm aims to market the product to residential buildings, hospitals and public buildings here and abroad. It has already clinched deals in China and a Southeast Asian country and expects to land more in the future, it added.







By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114