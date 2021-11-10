SHK Smarter 7 develops varnish that inactivates COVID-19

SHK Smarter 7’s Dr. Virus vanish (SHK)
SHK Smarter 7 said it has developed a varnish that inactivates, or virtually kills, more than 99 percent of the novel coronavirus.
The eco-friendly paint and varnish producer said that when its Dr. Virus varnish is painted on walls and ceilings, repeated air circulation allows it to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and bacteria in the air.
The anti-COVID-19 test of the new product was conducted at a bioveterinary research lab of Wageningen University in the Netherlands, which is an international reference laboratory for the World Organization for Animal Health, the company said.
SHK Smarter 7 has developed and commercialized eco-friendly varnish products that kill swine flu viruses or repel mosquitos over the past 10 years.
The Korean firm aims to market the product to residential buildings, hospitals and public buildings here and abroad. It has already clinched deals in China and a Southeast Asian country and expects to land more in the future, it added.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)