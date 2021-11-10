Moon to hold TV town hall meeting Sunday

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a televised town hall meeting Sunday evening, in which he will discuss virus containment measures and people's livelihoods, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday.



The town hall meeting, which will be broadcast live on KBS TV from 7:10 p.m. for 100 minutes Sunday, marks Moon's second appearance on a TV talk show since 2019.



"President Moon Jae-in plans to have candid discussions with the public on the subjects of containment to overcome the coronavirus crisis and people's livelihoods," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.



About 200 people who have been fully vaccinated will join the town hall meeting in person. For another 100 people who have not been fully vaccinated, they will participate into the meeting via video, Park said.



With about half a year in office remaining, Moon has vowed to do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery. (Yonhap)