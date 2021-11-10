 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu at local farm

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 11:34       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 11:34

This file photo taken Oct. 21, 2021, shows officials carrying out a disinfection operation on a road in the city of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
South Korea on Wednesday reported suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from a local farm, a day after detecting similar cases from a nearby farm for the first time in months, the agricultural ministry said.

The latest suspected cases of the avian influenza were reported from a duck farm in the central county of Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, which raised around 23,000 ducks, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

They were found as the health authorities have conducted investigations into all farms in the region, after a quail farm in Eumseong reported suspected bird flu cases the previous day. It is the first time since late March that a local farm reported suspected cases, though two cases of the avian influenza were confirmed in wild birds earlier this month.

Upon the report, the government cordoned off the duck farm and has been implementing quarantine measures, including culling the ducks there as a preventive step, according to the ministry.

The authorities are analyzing the samples, and the results will be available in one to three days, it added.

On Tuesday, the government issued a two-day standstill order on all poultry farms, livestock farming facilities and related vehicles across the country. A violator can face up to one year in prison or fines up to 10 million won ($8,300). (Yonhap)

