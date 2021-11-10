 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

GS Caltex to livestream entire auto inspection process to customers

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 16:18       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 16:18
A GS Caltex mechanic conducts an auto inspection. (GS Caltex)
A GS Caltex mechanic conducts an auto inspection. (GS Caltex)


GS Caltex on Wednesday kicked off a livestreaming service where customers can check out in real-time how their cars are being fixed.

According to the South Korean total energy company, the service, dubbed Kixx Live, will broadcast auto inspections live through a YouTube channel open exclusively for each customer. Customers can communicate with mechanics on the channel and watch the video again at any time.

“Through Kixx Live, GS Caltex mechanics will communicate live with customers, from recommending the right type of engine oil to explaining the proper way to inject it,” a company official said.

Kixx Live is available on the reservation service of Naver.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114