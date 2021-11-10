GS Caltex to livestream entire auto inspection process to customers

A GS Caltex mechanic conducts an auto inspection. (GS Caltex)
GS Caltex on Wednesday kicked off a livestreaming service where customers can check out in real-time how their cars are being fixed.
According to the South Korean total energy company, the service, dubbed Kixx Live, will broadcast auto inspections live through a YouTube channel open exclusively for each customer. Customers can communicate with mechanics on the channel and watch the video again at any time.
“Through Kixx Live, GS Caltex mechanics will communicate live with customers, from recommending the right type of engine oil to explaining the proper way to inject it,” a company official said.
Kixx Live is available on the reservation service of Naver.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)