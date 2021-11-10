 Back To Top
National

Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 case

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 10:33       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 10:33

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,095, the defense ministry said.

An Army conscript based in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.

Two Army officers, a civilian worker and a draftee of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry also contracted the virus after their family members were infected.

Additionally, two Army conscripts tested positive during their vacations.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 54 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)

