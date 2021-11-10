 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea vows role global vaccination campaign during APEC meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 10:06       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 10:06

This image, captured from the website of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation on Tuesday, shows a virtual ministerial meeting held on Nov. 8-9, 2021. (Yonhap)
This image, captured from the website of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation on Tuesday, shows a virtual ministerial meeting held on Nov. 8-9, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea has vowed to play a role in achieving the global goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world's population against COVID-19 by the middle of next year in a move to ensure a sustainable economic recovery, the trade and foreign ministries said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong made the pledge during the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing, which took place Monday and Tuesday, and brought together foreign and trade ministers of 21 member states.

"Minister Chung stressed that the expansion of vaccination programs is key to a regional economic recovery, as well as the reopening of borders and the restoration of supply chains," the ministries said in a joint release.

Chung also expressed Seoul's will to join global efforts to provide vaccines to other nations to help achieve the 70 percent milestone, a goal adopted during a meeting of the Group of 20 leaders in October.

A key agenda item at the APEC meeting was how to better respond to the pandemic.

Wrapping up the two-day talks, the 21 member nations issued a joint statement calling for collective policy commitments "to ensure a resilient and sustainable long-term recovery."

"We will accelerate our efforts to expand vaccine manufacturing and supply, to support global vaccine sharing efforts, and to encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms," the statement read.

The participants also vowed to work harder to find ways of facilitating safe cross-border travel, and to advance economic integration in the region by supporting efforts for more free trade deals. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114