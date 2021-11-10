SK Group chief discusses green biz cooperation with visiting US senator

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has met with a visiting US senator and discussed cooperation in green business, including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and climate change, the conglomerate said Wednesday.The meeting with Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) on Monday came as SK has been ramping up investment in America with its EV battery, hydrogen and other eco-friendly businesses in a move to join US emission-reducing efforts.In the US state of Georgia, SKC Co., a chemical unit of SK Group, South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate, is investing US$80 million to build a glass substrate manufacturing plant.At the meeting, Chey stressed that SK Group plans to continue efforts to contribute to reducing gas emissions, building a stable battery supply chain and creating jobs in the US through bold investment in eco-friendly businesses, such as batteries and hydrogen, according to SK.Chey also explained the glass substrate for semiconductor packages to be produced in Georgia is a future-oriented advanced material that can dramatically increase data while cutting power consumption by half.Ossoff, in turn, expressed appreciation for SK's efforts to help revitalize the economy in Georgia and promised to continue support for cooperation not only at the state level but also between the two countries, according to SK.The meeting follows Chey's recent visit to Washington D.C., where he had a series of meetings with US lawmakers and other officials to discuss business cooperation. Chey said SK will spend about $52 billion for US investment by 2030.Accompanying Chey at Monday's meeting were SKC CEO Lee Wan-jae and Ji Dong-seop, CEO of SK's new battery-making arm SK On Co. Christopher Del Corso, the charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul, also attended the meeting. (Yonhap)