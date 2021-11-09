[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to host concert in December

(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)



The Boyz is holding a three-day concert next month in Seoul, it announced Tuesday.

The band will perform live in front of their fans for the first time in about three years since its first fan concert “The Castle.” Its last live concert, “The Film Festival,” was held in December last year online.



Under the title “The B Zone,” named after official fandom name The B, the 11-member act will put on a variety of performances. The band was named Artist of the Year at 2021 The Fact Music Awards last week and thanked their fans saying that their new goal is to host an in-person concert by next year at the latest.



On Nov. 1, The Boyz released its third single “Maverick” which swept across charts in Korea and topped iTunes albums chart in seven regions.



The concert will be held Dec. 3-5 in Seoul.



Oneus unveils 6th EP “Blood Moon”





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Boy band Oneus hosted a media showcase to bring out its sixth EP “Blood Moon” on Tuesday.



“It has been really long,” said Xion, “we poured ourselves into it as we wanted to close off year 2021 beautifully.”



Hwanwoong emphasized how hands-on all members were in making the album, from choreography to writing lyrics and melodies, to best show the identity of group.



“The fact that we participated a lot in making the album in itself propelled growth. As we become more eager to produce it ourselves, the quality of album, I believe, is getting better,” note Ravn.



With title track “Luna,” the band seems to expand on the Oriental concept it borrowed for “LIT,” a song from competition show “Road to Kingdom.” “LIT” was more about exploring the high spirits and glee of Korea while the new main track highlights the aesthetics, explained Keonhee. Elements from fan and mask dances were incorporated into the choreography and the lyrics take on the form of freestyle sijo, or traditional Korean poem.



“The dance break part from ‘LIT’ used red moon and the story is told in an interesting way in this album, though,” he added.



SF9 to put out 10th EP later this month





(Credit: FNC Entertainment)



SF9 will come out with tenth EP “Rumination” on Nov. 22, announced agency FNC Entertainment on Tuesday.



A title poster showed one of the bandmates with his back and the title of the main track “Trauma” written on the mirror with a red lipstick. The EP will be a prequel of its ‘9lory’ series and delves into the background of each member dispersed around the real world. It will portray them piece together fragments of their memory and heal each other before heading together for the future.



Meanwhile, the bandmates are also busy pursuing individual careers. Yoo Taeyang will participate in a street dance concert while Chanhee wrapped up shooting a drama. Rowoon is starring in a period drama and confirmed casting for a drama that will start airing in the first half of 2021. Inseong started as a regular in an entertainment show and Jaeyoon is branching into theater next month.



Jay Park to drop collab with Wiz Khalifa





(Credit: 7SIX9 Entertainment)