[Photo News] Hallasan welcomes the first snow of the season

The first snow of the season fell Monday on Hallasan, South Korea’s tallest mountain, on Jeju Island.



Last year, the first snow fell on Nov. 29 in the province.





According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the temperature hit minus 3.1 degrees Celsius at Utse Oreum, a volcanic crater of Hallasan.





The KMA forecasts 1-5 centimeters of snow to fall by this Wednesday and warned hikers of the slippery trek up the mountain.





Meanwhile, snowfall was also recorded at Gwanaksan, Dobongsan, and Bukhansan in Seoul.



