MIDDLE EAST COOPERATION -- Bader M. al-Awadi, Kuwait’s ambassador to South Korea who also serves as dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, delivers congratulatory remarks at the 17th Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum held at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday. The forum aimed to discuss future directions in strengthening the strategic partnership between Korea and the Middle East in the post COVID-19 era and to update and upgrade the paradigm of the Middle East in a rapidly changing political economic and social environment. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)