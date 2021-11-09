Bangladesh showcases seafood at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2021

Visitors explore the Bangladesh Embassy’s booth at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2021.(Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul)
The Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul showcased seafood products at Busan International Seafood and Fisheries Expo 2021 last week.
Co-organized by Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (Bexco), National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives and Korea Fishery Trade Association, the trade fair was held through Nov. 3 to 5 at Bexco.
Fourteen countries including Korea participated in the expo and displayed a wide range of seafood items at a total of 551 booths -- 36 were foreign and 515 Korean.
About 100 Koreans and foreigners visited the Bangladesh pavilion each day over the three-day fair and showed keen interest in buying the products, the Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul said in a press release.
“(The fair) was an ideal opportunity to promote Bangladeshi fish and seafood to foreign importers from various countries including Korea. It is expected that Bangladesh Embassy’s participation in the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2021 will help enhance trade relations with Korea and other countries in the coming days,” it said.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)