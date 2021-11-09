S. Korea likely to send KC-330 aircraft Wednesday to import urea water from Australia

A KC-330 (Ministry of Defense)

South Korea is expected to send an Air Force transport aircraft to Australia this week to import 27,000 liters of urea water solution, a military source said Tuesday, in an effort to ease a supply shortage of the fluid.



A KC-330 tanker transport plane is expected to take off at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday, the source said, noting details for the operation of the plane have yet to be finalized.



The mobilization of the plane comes amid the government's all-out push to tackle shortages of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions



"Barring any unforeseen situation, the plane is expected to depart on Wednesday," the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.



During a regular press briefing, Boo Seung-chan, spokesperson of the defense ministry, said that though preparations are underway to ensure the KC-330 operation can begin as soon as possible, issues such as overflight clearance have yet to be worked out.



South Korea's military has mobilized the transport aircraft in a series of emergency operations, including the humanitarian mission in August to evacuate nearly 400 Afghan co-workers and family members to South Korea. (Yonhap)