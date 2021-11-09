 Back To Top
National

Moon to attend virtual APEC summit

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 14:41       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 14:41
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in will attend a virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this week during which he will focus on the pandemic recovery and vaccine donations, a presidential spokesperson said Tuesday.

Leaders of the 21-nation APEC will hold the virtual summit Friday, with the region's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chains and carbon neutrality expected to be high on the agenda.

During the summit, Moon plans to emphasize South Korea's role in donating vaccines to low-income nations and restoring supply chains, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.

On Thursday, Moon will deliver a keynote speech at the virtual APEC CEO Summit, Park said.

APEC members, including the United States and China, account for about 40 percent of the global population and some 60 percent of the world's gross domestic product. (Yonhap)

