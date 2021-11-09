JCS chief embarks on trip to Belgium, UAE to expand cooperation

(Joint Chiefs of Staff)

South Korea's top military officer embarked on a weeklong trip to Belgium and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday to promote bilateral defense exchanges and cooperation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.



During his visit to Brussels from Wednesday to Friday, JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul plans to meet senior officials of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including Military Committee Chairman Adm. Rob Bauer.



Won is also scheduled to hold talks with European Union Military Committee Chairman Claudio Graziano and Belgium Chief of Defense Michel Hofman in Brussels.



During the back-to-back talks with NATO and EU officials, Won plans to ask for their continued support for Seoul's drive to promote lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula, the JCS said.



On Saturday, Won will fly to the UAE for talks with Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's defense chief, on bilateral defense cooperation.



Also in the UAE, Won plans to visit the Akh Unit, the South Korean military contingent tasked with training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the Middle East. Akh means brother in Arabic.



Won will return home Tuesday. (Yonhap)