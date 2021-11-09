Bears' ace Miranda voted KBO's top player for Oct.

Ariel Miranda of the Doosan Bears pitches against the LG Twins in the top of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)

Doosan Bears' left-hander Ariel Miranda has been named South Korean baseball's top player for October, the month in which he also set an all-time strikeout record for a season.



The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday that the Cuban ace beat five other candidates for the Player of the Month honor for the final month of the regular season.



Miranda earned 15 out of 32 votes from media, and 144,942 out of 277,106 online votes cast by fans.



He went 2-0 in five October starts and recorded 40 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. On Oct. 24, Miranda collected four strikeouts to set a record for most Ks in a season with 225. The late Lotte Giants legend Choi Dong-won had held the previous record of 223 for 37 years.



It ended up being Miranda's final start of the regular season.



Due to a fatigued shoulder, Miranda hasn't been available for the Bears during their ongoing postseason run.



The Bears are scheduled to start their second round action against the Samsung Lions later Tuesday, with the winner moving on to the Korean Series. Miranda has yet to resume throwing and remains a question mark for the Korean Series even if the Bears get there. (Yonhap)



