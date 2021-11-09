CU exports 10,000 dalgona to Mongolia and Malaysia

Convenience store chain CU is exporting 10,000 dalgona, the traditional Korean sugar candy from “Squid Game,” to Mongolia and Malaysia, said its operator BGF Retail.
Dalgona, an old-fashioned Korean candy made with using sugar and baking soda, has become an overnight sensation after the success of the Netflix show.
A total of 10,000 dalgona will be shipped to Mongolia and Malaysia, 5,000 to each country, BGF said. The product will feature four different shapes -- umbrella, star, heart, and triangle -- will be sold at a price of 2 dollars each.
The export comes at the request of local partner companies who want to target local customers who find it hard to make dalgona on their own, BGF added.
CU has also been exporting assorted “Pepero Day” edition products to Malaysia since September.
Pepero Day, which falls on Nov.11, is a day when friends and lovers exchange Pepero, chocolate-covered thin cookie sticks.
A squid shaped corndog launched in CU Malaysia was the best-selling instant food in October, and Korean steamed buns with red bean filling being sold in CU Mongolia since September sold double the amount of Mongolia’s traditional dumplings sold last month, the firm said.
“CU in Mongolia and Malaysia are becoming a platform for the Korean wave. As South Korea’s No.1 convenience store, we will continue to expand our market overseas proactively to support Korean wave industries by exporting K-contents” BGF Retail said.
