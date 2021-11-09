 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea in close consultation with Mexico to resume FTA talks: ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 11:04       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 11:04

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea and Mexico have "closely discussed" the possible resumption of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement, an official of Seoul's trade ministry said Tuesday.

The two nations began talks on a strategic economic complementary agreement in 2006, but the negotiations have been stalled since 2008 amid opposition from businesses in the Latin American country.

"The two sides have been in close consultation on whether to resume talks for the bilateral FTA," Chun Yoon-jong, director general for FTA negotiations at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, said during a meeting with trade experts.

Mexico is South Korea's largest export destination in the Central and South American region, and the two sides have "complementary trade structures" so that a free trade agreement, if clinched, is expected to create huge economic effects, he noted.

South Korea mainly sells vehicles, chips and steel products to Mexico, and Mexico's major export items are oil, minerals and auto parts.

During the meeting, the participants said a free trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations is expected to have positive impacts on the Korean economy.

The two sides recently agreed to push to restart their free trade talks that have been suspended for a decade. The GCC has six member nations -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114