With half-year in office remaining, Moon vows to complete return to normal life

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

With half year in office remaining, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his administration will do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.



South Korea began easing virus curbs this month in its first step of its "living with COVID-19" policy after more than 70 percent of its population were fully vaccinated. Still, health authorities remain on high alert as virus cases could trend back upward again.



Moon's single, five-year term ends May 9 next year.



"The government will make utmost efforts to achieve a complete return to normal life until the end," Moon said at a Cabinet meeting.



Moon said he will focus on containing the spread of COVID-19 and propping up an economic recovery during his final six months as president.



Life with COVID-19 will be different from life before the pandemic, Moon said, urging more people to get vaccinated and comply with containment rules, including wearing masks.



The phased recovery of daily routines involves the process of returning to normal everyday life while stably bringing the anti-epidemic situation under control, Moon said.The government will continue the transition to sustainable epidemic control and medical response modes "to bring vaccines, containment, the economy and people's livelihoods into harmony," Moon said.



South Korea has been grappling with a shortage of urea water solution, known as diesel exhaust fluid, and its surging prices in recent weeks, since China tightened exports of fertilizers and related materials, including urea, in October amid a power crisis caused by a coal supply shortage.



The day after Moon instructed aides to mobilize all possible measures to stabilize the supply of urea water solution, as the president sought to allay public concerns over the shortage of urea.



"The government is doing its utmost efforts to secure the material from overseas by mobilizing all diplomatic capacities," Moon said. "I ask the public not to have excessive anxiety."



On Monday, the government said it plans to import 200 tons of urea from Vietnam next week in the latest move to help ease the supply shortage of urea water solution. (Yonhap)